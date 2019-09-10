Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola Virus Disease - External Situation Report 58

In the past week, from 2 to 8 September, 45 new confirmed Ebola virus disease (EVD) cases, with an additional 35 deaths, have been reported from five health zones in three affected provinces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In the 21 days from 19 August to 8 September 2019, 57 health areas in 17 health zones reported new cases. During this period, a total of 175 confirmed cases were reported, with the majority coming from the health zones of Kalunguta (17%; n=30), Beni (17%; n=29), Mambasa (13%; n=23), and Mandima (13%; n=22). Twelve health areas that have previously been reporting cases of EVD since the beginning of the outbreak have not reported a case in more than 21 days.

While the intensity of the outbreak shows signs of easing in some areas and total case numbers are decreasing, it is too soon to tell if this trend will continue. The continued risk of response efforts being slowed down or stalled by security events remains high. Slight declines in case numbers have been observed previously in this outbreak and have ultimately not been an indication of a substantial decline in transmission intensity or a sign of the end of the outbreak. The response will continue to focus on stopping the outbreak in the hotspot areas, such as Kalunguta, Beni, Mambasa, and Mandima through early case detection and thorough investigation, strong contact identification and follow up, and engagement with the local communities.

As of 8 September 2019, a total of 3081 EVD cases were reported, including 2970 confirmed and 111 probable cases, of which 2070 cases died (overall case fatality ratio 67%). Of the total confirmed and probable cases with reported sex and age, 58% (1782) were female, and 28% (871) were children aged less than 18 years. 5% (157) of reported cases were healthcare workers.

Under Pillar 1 of the current Strategic Response Plan, the estimated funding requirement for all partners for the period July to December 2019 is US$ 287 million, including US$ 120-140 million for WHO. As of 10 September 2019, US$ 54.9 million have been received by WHO, with further funds committed or pledged. Currently available funds will close the financing gap up until the end of September 2019. Further resources are needed to fund the response through to December 2019, and WHO is appealing to donors to provide generous support. A summary of funding received by WHO since the start of this outbreak can be found here.