Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola Virus Disease - External Situation Report 56

1. Situation Update

In the past week, from 19 August to 25 August, 77 new confirmed Ebola virus disease (EVD) cases, with an additional 54 deaths, have been reported from nine health zones in three affected provinces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

In the 21 days from 5 August to 25 August 2019, 60 health areas in 18 health zones reported new cases, (Table 1, Figure 2). During this period, a total of 201 confirmed cases were reported, with the majority coming from the health zones of Beni (30%, n=61), Mandima (13%, n=26), and Kalunguta (10%, n=20). Four confirmed cases have been reported in Mwenga, including the father of the child that was previously confirmed positive and a co-patient in a community health facility where the first case initially sought care.

On 19 August 2019, 11 additional probable cases were validated. These were cases who died in Katwa, Kyondo, Vuhovi, and Mabalako health zones during March through June 2019 with epidemiological links to the outbreak, but who could not be sampled for laboratory testing to confirm/exclude EVD.

On 22 August 2019, Nyiragongo Health Zone (which includes suburbs of Goma city) passed 21 days without additional confirmed cases detected, and all contacts completed the 21-day follow-up period. Surveillance and response activities within Goma city and surrounding areas will continue, as risks of further introduction of EVD from active areas remain high.

As of 25 August 2019, a total of 2976 EVD cases were reported, including 2871 confirmed and 105 probable cases, of which 1990 cases died (overall case fatality ratio 67%). Of the total confirmed and probable cases with reported sex and age, 58% (1727) were female, and 28% (838) were children aged less than 18 years. Cases continue to be reported among health workers, with the cumulative number infected rising to 155 (5% of all confirmed and probable cases).

Pillar 1 of the fourth Strategic Response Plan (SRP4) for the control of the EVD outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is available on the WHO website. Pillar 1 covers the core public health response to the outbreak. The current estimated funding requirement for all partners for the period July to December 2019 is US$ 287 million, including US$ 120-140 million for WHO. As of 27 August 2019, US$ 45.3 million have been received by WHO, with further funds committed or pledged. Current available funds will close the financing gap up until the end of September 2019. Further resources are needed to fund the response through to December 2019 and WHO is appealing to donors to provide generous support. A summary of funding received by WHO since the start of this outbreak can be found here.