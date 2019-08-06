Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola Virus Disease - External Situation Report 53: 6 August 2019

1. Situation update

The Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreak in North Kivu and Ituri provinces in Democratic Republic of the Congo continues at a similar transmission intensity to previous weeks. Since our last external situation report, with data reported up to 28 July 2019, 92 new confirmed EVD cases with an additional 59 deaths have been reported across the two affected provinces. There are currently no confirmed cases of EVD outside the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Hotspots continue to be the source of cases in other areas through the movement of suspected and confirmed cases and their contacts. This was observed on 30 July 2019 when a confirmed case was reported in Nyiragongo Health Zone on the outskirts of Goma city. This case-patient was a miner in Ituri and travelled to Goma through several hotspot areas. Two family members of the case-patient, a child and his spouse, have tested positive and are receiving care in the Goma Ebola Treatment Centre (ETC). There is currently no indication of an epidemiological link between these cases and the first case identified in Goma on 14 July 2019.

All 256 contacts related to the confirmed case, who was reported on 14 July in Goma, finished their 21-day follow up period on 3 August 2019. In the 21 days from 15 July through 4 August 2019, 68 health areas within 16 health zones reported new cases, representing 10% of the 664 health areas within North Kivu and Ituri provinces (Table 1, Figure 2). During this period, a total of 260 confirmed cases were reported, with the majority coming from the health zones of Beni (46%, n=120) and Mandima (21%, n=54). The number of cases reported from Somé Health Area in Mandima Health Zone continues to increase, with 74% (n=40) of the total cases observed in this health zone in the last 21 days. The response in Somé Health Area was challenging for several weeks due to tension between local communities and Ebola response teams. The situation has recently improved following dialogues with community leaders to understand the community’s perspective and to define common ground for collaboration.

As of 4 August 2019, a total of 2763 EVD cases were reported, including 2669 confirmed and 94 probable cases, of which 1849 cases died (overall case fatality ratio 67%). Of the total confirmed and probable cases with reported sex and age, 57% (1562) were female, and 28% (787) were children aged less than 18 years. Cases continue to be reported among health workers, with the cumulative number infected rising to 149 (5% of all confirmed and probable cases). 1 August 2019 marked one year since the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo declared the Ebola outbreak. UN partners reaffirmed our collective commitment to the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and called for solidarity to end the outbreak.