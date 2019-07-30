Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola Virus Disease - External Situation Report 52

1. Situation update

The Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreak in North Kivu and Ituri provinces in Democratic Republic of the Congo continues. Since our last external situation report, with data reported up to 21 July 2019, 79 new confirmed EVD cases with an additional 47 deaths have been reported across the two affected provinces. Sustained transmission continues to occur in Beni Health Zone, which accounts for 61% of the new cases reported in the last seven days, as well as a number of cases and contacts that travelled to other health zones. The 1 August 2019 will mark one year since the declaration of the outbreak. WHO continues to adapt and accelerate our response.

With support from an international consortium of partners working on the response, the Ministry of Health of Democratic Republic of the Congo has developed the first pillar of the fourth Strategic Response Plan (SRP4) for the control of the EVD outbreak. The first pillar covers the core public health response to the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Other pillars of the plan are being finalized and will be progressively released.

Overall, EVD case incidence rates remained largely unchanged in the past week (Figure 1). In the 21 days between 8-28 July 2019, 65 health areas within 17 health zones reported new cases, representing 16% of the 406 affected health areas within North Kivu and Ituri provinces (Table 1 and Figure 2). During this period, a total of 253 confirmed cases were reported, the majority of which were from the health zones of Beni (57%, n=145), and Mandima (12%, n=30), which are the main active areas of the outbreak. Most (67%) of the cases reported in Mandima Health Zone came from Some Health Area to the North, and this health area has seeded cases to Mambasa in recent weeks. The response has poor access to this health area due to community resistance, and this leads to more cases. There are currently no confirmed cases of EVD outside of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

As of 28 July 2019, a total of 2671 EVD cases, including 2577 confirmed and 94 probable cases, were reported. A total of 1790 deaths were reported (overall case fatality ratio 67%), including 1696 deaths among confirmed cases. Of the 2671 confirmed and probable cases with known age and sex, 56% (1500) were female, and 28% (758) were children aged less than 18 years. The cumulative number of health workers affected is 146 (5.5% of total cases).