Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola Virus Disease - External Situation Report 49

1. Situation update

The outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD) in North Kivu and Ituri provinces, Democratic Republic of the Congo continues this past week with a similar transmission intensity. While the number of new cases continues to ease in former hotspots, such as Butembo, Katwa and Mandima health zones, there has been an increase in cases in Beni and a high incidence continues in parts of Mabalako Health Zone. After the first reported case in the Ariwara Health Zone on 30 June 2019, no new cases have been observed in that health zone. A response team deployed to that zone continues to identify contacts, engage the community, and vaccinate individuals at risk. Response support from the bordering countries of Uganda and South Sudan continues to support operational readiness activities. Furthermore, resources are being put towards monitoring the Uganda-Democratic Republic of the Congo border in that area.

Overall, EVD case incidence rates remained largely unchanged in the past week (Figure 1). In the 21 days between 17 June to 7 July 2019, 70 health areas within 21 health zones reported new cases, representing 11% of the 664 health areas within North Kivu and Ituri provinces (Table 1 and Figure 2). During this period, a total of 250 confirmed cases were reported, the majority of which were from the health zones of Beni (36%, n=91) and Mabalako (22%, n=54), which are the main active areas in the outbreak. As of 7 July 2019, a total of 2418 EVD cases, including 2324 confirmed and 94 probable cases, were reported. A total of 1630 deaths were reported (overall case fatality ratio 67%), including 1536 deaths among confirmed cases. Of the 2418 confirmed and probable cases with known age and sex, 56% (1363) were female, and 29% (700) were children aged less than 18 years. Cases continue to rise among health workers, with the cumulative number infected increasing to 131 (5% of total cases).