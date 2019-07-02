Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola Virus Disease - External Situation Report 48

1. Situation update

The outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD) in North Kivu and Ituri provinces, Democratic Republic of the Congo continues this past week, with a steady and sustained transmission intensity.

Indicators over the past few weeks demonstrated early signs of transmission easing in intensity in some major hotspots such as Butembo and Katwa. However, concerns remain over the current hotspots in the health zones of Beni, Mabalako, and Mandima; the concurrent increase in the number of new cases occurring in areas that previously had lower rates of transmission, such as the Komanda, Lubero, and Rwampara/Bunia health zones; and cases exported from hotspot areas into unaffected health zones. On 30 June 2019, a case who had travelled from Beni was confirmed in Ariwara Health Zone, more than 460 km north of Beni, towards the borders with Uganda and South Sudan.

Overall, EVD case incidence rates remained largely unchanged in the past week (Figure 1). In the 21 days between 10 - 30 June 2019, 67 health areas within 20 health zones reported new cases, representing 10% of the 664 health areas within North Kivu and Ituri provinces (Table 1 and Figure 2). During this period, a total of 276 confirmed cases were reported, the majority of which were from the health zones of Mabalako, Beni and Mandima are the main active areas in the outbreak, with 32% (n=89), 24% (n=66) and 9% (n=22), respectively.

As of 30 June 2019, a total of 2338 EVD cases, including 2244 confirmed and 94 probable cases, were reported.

A total of 1571 deaths were reported (overall case fatality ratio 67%), including 1477 deaths among confirmed cases. Of the 2338 confirmed and probable cases with known age and sex, 56% (1316) were female, and 29% (681) were children aged less than 18 years. Cases continue to rise among health workers, with the cumulative number infected increasing to 130 (6% of total cases).