Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola Virus Disease - External Situation Report 8

1. Situation update

The outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo remains active. On 3 June 2018, six new suspected EVD cases have been reported in Bikoro (5) and Wangata (1) Health Zones. Three laboratory specimens (from suspected cases reported on 2 June 2018) tested negative. No new confirmed EVD cases and no new deaths have been reported since our last situation update on 1 June 2018.

Since the beginning of the outbreak (on 4 April 2018), a total of 56 EVD cases and 25 deaths (case fatality rate 44.6%) have been reported, as of 3 June 2018. Of the 56 cases, 37 have been laboratory confirmed, 13 are probable (deaths for which it was not possible to collect laboratory specimens for testing) and six are suspected. Of the confirmed and probable cases, 25 (50%) are from Iboko, followed by 21 (42%) from Bikoro and four (8%) from Wangata health zones. A total of five healthcare workers have been affected, with four confirmed cases and two deaths.

Context

On 8 May 2018, the Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of the Congo notified WHO of an EVD outbreak in Bikoro Health Zone, Equateur Province. The event was initially reported on 3 May 2018 by the Provincial Health Division of Equateur when a cluster of 21 cases of an undiagnosed illness, involving 17 community deaths, occurred in Ikoko-Impenge health area. A team from the Ministry of Health, supported by WHO and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), visited Ikoko-Impenge health area on 5 May 2018 and found five case-patients, two of whom were admitted in Bikoro General Hospital and three were in the health centre in Ikoko-Impenge. Samples were taken from each of the five cases and sent for analysis at the Institute National de Recherche Biomédicale (INRB), Kinshasa on 6 May 2018. Of these, two tested positive for Ebola virus, Zaire ebolavirus species, by reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) on 7 May 2018, and the outbreak was officially declared on 8 May 2018. The index case in this outbreak has not yet been identified and epidemiologic investigations are ongoing, including laboratory testing.

This is the ninth EVD outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo over the last four decades, with the most recent one occurring in May 2017. The outbreak has remained localised to the three health zones initially affected: Iboko (23 confirmed cases, 2 probable, 5 deaths), Bikoro (10 confirmed cases, 11 probable, 5 suspected, 17 deaths) and Wangata (4 confirmed cases, 1 suspected, 3 deaths). As of 31 May 2018, a total of 880 contacts remain under active follow-up