Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola Virus Disease - External Situation Report 40

1. Situation update

The escalation of Ebola virus disease (EVD) transmission in the North Kivu and Ituri provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo continued this past week, with a total of 106 new confirmed cases reported.

The majority of these cases originated primarily from hotspot areas within Katwa, Mandima, Butembo, Musienene, Beni, and Mabalako health zones.

In the 21 days between 15 April – 5 May 2019, 76 health areas within 14 health zones reported new cases, representing 47% of the 163 health areas affected to date (Table 1 and Figure 2). During this period, a total of 298 confirmed cases were reported, the majority of which were from the health zones of Katwa (40%, n=120), Mandima (13%, n=40), Butembo (13%, n=38), Musienene (8%, n=25), Mabalako (8%, n=24), and Beni (6%, n=19).

As of 5 May 2019, a total of 1572 EVD cases, including 1506 confirmed and 66 probable cases, were reported.

A total of 1045 deaths were reported (overall case fatality ratio 66%), including 979 deaths among confirmed cases. Of the 1572 confirmed and probable cases with known age and sex, 55% (870) were female, and 28% (445) were children aged less than 18 years. The number of healthcare workers affected has risen to 95 (6% of total cases), including 34 deaths.

The past week showed a continued deterioration of the security situation in Butembo city. Response activities were temporarily suspended in Butembo and neighbouring health zones from 4-5 May 2019 following a civil demonstration by members of a local moto-taxi drivers union. Although response operations later resumed following negotiations with community leaders, threats of attacks persisted against some healthcare facilities and healthcare providers. In a separate event, on 3 May 2019, a safe and dignified burial (SDB) team in Katwa was also attacked after conducting a SDB of a confirmed case.

In Butembo, current efforts aim to enhance security measures collectively through the UN Security Management System. Efforts included updating security risk management processes by addressing procedural, operational and physical security measures.