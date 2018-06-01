Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola Virus Disease - External Situation Report 7

1. Situation Update

The outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo remains active. On 30 May 2018, one new confirmed EVD case was reported in Iboko. Three laboratory specimens (from suspected cases reported previously in Iboko (2) and Wangata (1) health zones) tested negative. There were no new suspected cases and deaths.

Since the beginning of the outbreak (on 4 April 2018), a total of 50 confirmed/probable EVD cases and 25 deaths (case fatality rate 50.0%) have been reported, as of 30 May 2018. Of the 50 cases, 37 have been laboratory confirmed and 13 are probable cases (deaths for which specimens were not obtained). Sixty-two percent (23) of the confirmed cases came from Iboko, followed by Bikoro (10 cases, 27%) and Wangata (4 cases). Of the 25 deaths, 68% (17) occurred in Bikoro, five (20%) in Iboko and three in Wangata. A total of five healthcare workers have been affected, with four confirmed cases and two deaths.

The outbreak remains localised to the three health zones initially affected: Iboko (25 cases and 5 deaths), Bikoro (21 cases and 17 deaths) and Wangata (4 cases and 3 deaths). Following ongoing data review and cleaning, one death has been moved from Iboko to Bikoro.

As of 29 May 2018, a total of 724 contacts have been recorded and are being followed up actively. Of these, 80% (579) were followed up on the day of reporting.

Context

On 8 May 2018, the Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of the Congo notified WHO of an EVD outbreak in Bikoro Health Zone, Equateur Province. The event was initially reported on 3 May 2018 by the Provincial Health Division of Equateur when a cluster of 21 cases of an undiagnosed illness, involving 17 community deaths, occurred in Ikoko-Impenge health area. A team from the Ministry of Health, supported by WHO and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), visited Ikoko-Impenge health area on 5 May 2018 and found five case-patients, two of whom were admitted in Bikoro General Hospital and three were in the health centre in Ikoko-Impenge. Samples were taken from each of the five cases and sent for analysis at the Institute National de Recherche Biomédicale (INRB), Kinshasa on 6 May 2018. Of these, two tested positive for Ebola virus, Zaire ebolavirus species, by reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) on 7 May 2018 and the outbreak was officially declared on 8 May 2018. The index case in this outbreak has not yet been identified and epidemiologic investigations are ongoing, including laboratory testing.

This is the ninth EVD outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo over the last four decades, with the most recent one occurring in May 2017.