26 Feb 2019

Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola Virus Disease - External Situation Report 30

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 26 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (878.26 KB)

The Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreak in North Kivu and Ituri provinces, Democratic Republic of the Congo, continues to be challenging as ongoing security incidents and pockets of community mistrust hamper response efforts. Following our last report on 19 February 2019, 32 new confirmed cases have been reported, with 11 additional deaths.

From the beginning of the outbreak to 24 February 2019, a total of 872 EVD cases, including 807 confirmed and 65 probable cases, were reported from 19 health zones in the North Kivu and Ituri provinces. A total of 548 deaths were reported (overall case fatality ratio 63%), including 483 deaths among confirmed cases. Of confirmed and probable cases with reported age and sex, 57% (496/871) were female, and 30% (262/871) were children aged less than 18 years. One healthcare worker was among the newly confirmed cases in the last week, bringing the number of health workers infected to 69, with 21 deaths.

Eight (8) of the 19 affected health zones have active virus transmission, reporting at least one confirmed case in the last 21 days (4-24 February 2019). Over this period, a total of 73 confirmed cases were reported from Katwa (43), Butembo (18), Kyondo (4), Vuhovi (3), Kalunguta (2), Oicha (1), Beni (1), and Rwampara (1). Trends in case incidence reflect that the outbreak is continuing, with most recent cases reported in the major urban centres of Katwa and Butembo, with 84% (61/73) of cases reported in the last three weeks. Overall, cases have been reported from 119 of 301 (40%) health areas (a subdivision of health zones) across 19 health zones. Thirty-two health areas have reported at least one case in the last 21 days.

The Ebola treatment centre (ETC) in Katwa was set on fire by unknown assailants during a security incident that occurred on the night of 24 February 2019. The ETC, manned by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and the Ministry of Health, has been rendered non-functional and the patients have been evacuated to Butembo ETC. While no casualties have been reported, this incident will negatively impact on the overall response operations.

The Ministry of Health (MoH), WHO and partners continue to monitor and investigate all alerts in affected areas, in other provinces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and in neighbouring countries. To date, all reported alerts outside the outbreak affected areas have been investigated or laboratory tested to rule out EVD.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.