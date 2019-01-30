Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola Virus Disease - External Situation Report 26

The Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreak in North Kivu and Ituri provinces, Democratic Republic of the Congo, continues to present challenges in response, with continuing security incidents and community resistance to response measures. Since our last report on 23 January 2019, 44 additional confirmed and five new probable EVD cases have been reported, including 28 deaths. The five probable cases (all deceased), were reported retrospectively from Komanda following a case classification update. The numbers of cases in Katwa and Butembo areas continue to increase rapidly.

From the beginning of the outbreak to 28 January 2019, a total of 743 EVD cases, including 689 confirmed and 54 probable cases (Table 1), were reported from 18 health zones in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri (Figure 1). Eleven of the 18 affected health zones have ongoing active transmission, reporting at least one confirmed case in the last 21 days (8-28 January 2019). Over this period, a total of 114 confirmed and probable cases were reported, with 63% (72/114) reported from Katwa Health Zone alone. Overall, the majority of the cases occurred in urban centres and towns including Katwa (72), Beni (8), Butembo (7), Komanda (6), Kayna (5), Oicha (4), Manguredjipa (4), Biena (3), Kyondo (2), Musienene (2), and Vuhovi (1). Trends in case incidence reflect the continuation of the outbreak across a geographically widely dispersed area (Figure 1, Figure 2). Weekly reported cases have increased over the past three weeks, mostly driven by the outbreak in Katwa. After several weeks of declining case numbers in Beni, six cases were reported over the past seven days, all linked to known transmission chains.

As of 28 January 2019, a total of 461 deaths were reported, including 407 among confirmed cases. The case fatality ratio among confirmed cases is 59% (407/689). Two new confirmed healthcare workers were reported since the last report. Since the beginning of the outbreak, 63 healthcare workers have been infected, with 21 deaths. Since 1 December 2018, 67% (189/281) of the cases visited or worked in a healthcare facility before or after their onset of illness. Of those, 18% (51/281) reported contact with a healthcare facility before their onset of illness, suggesting possible nosocomial transmission. Healthcare facilities with possible nosocomial transmissions have been identified and response teams are following up to address gaps around triage, case detection and infection prevention and control measures.

The Ministry of Health (MoH), WHO and partners continue to monitor and investigate all alerts in affected areas, in other provinces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and in neighbouring countries. To date, all alerts outside the outbreak affected areas have been ruled out for EVD.