Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola Virus Disease - External Situation Report 6

1. Situation update

The outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is still active. On 27 May 2018, one new suspected EVD case was reported in Wangata. Three laboratory specimens from suspected cases reported previously in Iboko (1), Ntondo (1) and Wangata (1) health zones have tested negative (noncases). There were no new confirmed cases and deaths.

Since the beginning of the outbreak (on 4 April 2018), a total of 54 suspected EVD cases and 25 deaths (case fatality rate 46.3%) have been reported, as of 27 May 2018. Of the 54 cases, 35 have been laboratory confirmed, 13 probable (deaths for which biological samples were not obtained) and six suspected cases. Sixty percent (21) of the confirmed cases came from Iboko, followed by Bikoro (10 cases, 29%) and Wangata (4). A total of five healthcare workers have been affected, with four confirmed cases and two deaths.

The outbreak is still localised to the three health zones initially affected: Iboko (27 cases and 6 deaths), Bikoro (22 cases and 16 deaths) and Wangata (5 cases and 3 deaths). The suspected EVD case reported in Ntondo Health Zone on 25 May 2018 has tested negative and thus a non-case.

As of 26 May 2018, a total of 906 contacts have been recorded and are being followed up actively.

Context

On 8 May 2018, the Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of the Congo notified WHO of an EVD outbreak in Bikoro Health Zone, Equateur Province. The event was initially reported on 3 May 2018 by the Provincial Health Division of Equateur when a cluster of 21 cases of an undiagnosed illness, involving 17 community deaths, occurred in Ikoko-Impenge health area. A team from the Ministry of Health, supported by WHO and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), visited Ikoko-Impenge health area on 5 May 2018 and found five case-patients, two of whom were admitted in Bikoro General Hospital and three were in the health centre in Ikoko-Impenge. Samples were taken from each of the five cases and sent for analysis at the Institute National de Recherche Biomédicale (INRB), Kinshasa on 6 May 2018. Of these, two tested positive for Ebola virus, Zaire ebolavirus species, by reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) on 7 May 2018 and the outbreak was officially declared on 8 May 2018. The index case in this outbreak has not yet been identified and epidemiologic investigations are ongoing, including laboratory testing.

This is the ninth EVD outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo over the last four decades, with the most recent one occurring in May 2017.