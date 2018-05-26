26 May 2018

Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola Virus Disease - External Situation Report 5

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 25 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.58 MB)

1. Situation update

The outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues. The Ministry of Health, WHO and partners carried out data cleaning and reclassification of cases and deaths, following ongoing epidemiologic and laboratory investigations. The investigations invalidated eight of the initial 17 historical probable cases reported in Bikoro. Since the beginning of the outbreak (on 4 April 2018), a total of 52 suspected EVD cases and 22 deaths (case fatality rate 42.3%) have been reported, as of 23 May 2018. Of the 52 cases, 31 have been laboratory confirmed, 13 probable (deaths for which biological samples were not obtained) and eight suspected cases. About 55% (17) of the confirmed cases came from Iboko, followed by Bikoro (10 cases, 32%) and Wangata (4). A total of five healthcare workers have been affected, with four confirmed cases and two deaths.

In the latest events that occurred on 23 May 2018, one new confirmed EVD case has been reported in Iboko and one new death of a confirmed case has occurred in Bikoro. Three new suspected cases have been reported from Bikoro (2) and Iboko (1). Seven laboratory specimens (from suspected cases reported previously) in Wangata (5) and Bikoro (2) have tested negative, and have been discarded (non-cases).

The outbreak is still localised to the three health zones initially affected: Iboko (24 cases and 3 deaths), Bikoro (23 cases and 16 deaths) and Wangata (5 cases and 3 deaths).

