Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola Virus Disease - External Situation Report 4, 20 May 2018

1. Situation update

Grade 3

Cases 51

Deaths 27

CFR 52.9%

The outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to evolve. Since the last external situation report on 18 May 2018, six additional cases with two deaths have been reported. On 20 May 2018, two new suspected cases and one new death of a confirmed case have been reported in Wangata Health Zone. Six cases (previously reported) in Iboko Health Zone have been confirmed.

From 4 April 2018 to 20 May 2018, a cumulative total of 51 EVD cases, including 27 deaths (case fatality rate 52.9%), have been reported. Of the 51 cases, 28 have been confirmed, 21 probable and two remain suspected cases. A total of five healthcare workers have been affected, with four confirmed cases and two deaths.

Three health zones have been affected: Bikoro (29 cases and 22 deaths), Iboko (16 cases and 3 deaths) and Wangata (6 cases and 4 deaths). Bikoro Health Zone remains the epicentre of the outbreak, accounting for 56.9% of all reported cases and 81.5% of all deaths.

A total of 628 contacts have been identified and are being followed up. Efforts are ongoing to enhance contact tracing and follow up.

Context

On 8 May 2018, the Ministry of Health (MoH) of the Democratic Republic of the Congo notified WHO of an EVD outbreak in Bikoro Health Zone, Equateur Province. The event was initially reported on 3 May 2018 by the Provincial Health Division of Equateur when a cluster of 21 cases of an undiagnosed illness, involving 17 community deaths, occurred in Ikoko-Impenge health area. A team from the Ministry of Health, supported by WHO and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), visited Ikoko-Impenge health area on 5 May 2018 and found five case-patients, two of whom were admitted in Bikoro General Hospital and three were in the health centre in Ikoko-Impenge. Samples were taken from each of the five cases and sent for analysis at the Institute National de Recherche Biomédicale (INRB), Kinshasa on 6 May 2018. Of these, two tested positive for Ebola virus, Zaire ebolavirus species, by reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) on 7 May 2018 and the outbreak was officially declared on 8 May 2018. The index case in this outbreak has not yet been identified and investigations are ongoing, including laboratory testing.

This is the ninth EVD outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo over the last four decades, with the most recent one occurring in May 2017.