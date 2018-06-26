26 Jun 2018

Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola Virus Disease - External Situation Report 13

from World Health Organization
Published on 26 Jun 2018
1. Situation update

The Ministry of Health and WHO continue to closely monitor the outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The focus of the response remains on intensive surveillance, including active case finding, investigation of suspected cases and alerts and contact tracing.

On 24 June 2018, two new suspected EVD cases were reported in Iboko (1) and Bikoro (1) health zones. Four laboratory specimens (from suspected cases reported previously) tested negative. Since 17 May 2018, no new confirmed EVD cases have been reported in Bikoro and Wangata health zones, while the last confirmed casepatient in Iboko Health Zone developed symptoms on 2 June 2018, was confirmed on 6 June 2018 and died on 9 June 2018.

Since the beginning of the outbreak (on 4 April 2018), a total of 55 EVD cases and 28 deaths have been reported, as of 24 June 2018. Of the 55 cases, 38 have been laboratory confirmed, 14 were probable cases (deaths for which it was not possible to collect laboratory specimens for testing) and three were suspected cases. Of the 52 confirmed and probable cases, 28 died – giving a case fatality rate of 54%. Twenty-seven (52%) confirmed and probable cases were from Iboko, followed by 21 (40%) from Bikoro and four (8%) from Wangata health zones. Five healthcare workers have been affected, with four confirmed cases and two deaths.

The number of contacts requiring follow-up is progressively decreasing, with a total of 1 534 contacts having completed the mandatory 21-day follow-up period. As of 23 June 2018, 172 contacts were under follow up and all (100%) were reached on the reporting date. If no additional cases are confirmed, all contacts will complete the mandatory monitoring on 27 June 2018.

