Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola Virus Disease - External Situation Report 94

1. Situation update

From 18 to 24 May 2020, no new confirmed cases of Ebola virus disease (EVD) have been reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The definitive source of infection of the cluster reported in April 2020 remains unidentified. In the last seven days, two historic probable cases were validated, from people who had onset of symptoms in March 2019 and July 2019.

From 18 to 24 May 2020, an average of 2704 alerts were reported and investigated per day. Of these, an average of 397 alerts were validated as suspected cases each day, requiring specialized care and laboratory testing to rule out EVD. In the past three weeks, the alert rate has improved notably in Beni and Butembo sub-coordinations. Timely testing of suspected cases continues to be provided from eight laboratories. From 18 to 24 May 2020, 3065 samples were tested including 2313 blood samples from alive, suspected cases; 331 swabs from community deaths; and 421 samples from re-tested patients. Overall, laboratory activities increased by 7% compared to the previous week.

As of 24 May 2020, a total of 3463 EVD cases, including 3317 confirmed and 146 probable cases have been reported, of which 2280 cases died (overall case fatality ratio 66%), and 1171 have recovered. Of the total confirmed and probable cases, 57% (n=1970) were female, 29% (n=1002) were children aged less than 18 years, and 5% (n=171) were healthcare workers.