Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola Virus Disease - External Situation Report 91

1. Situation update

From 27 April to 3 May 2020, one new confirmed case of Ebola virus disease (EVD) was reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (Figure 1). This person was listed as a contact of a confirmed case, a family member who was reported on 17 April 2020. The person was vaccinated on 20 April 2020 and was followed by the contact tracing team, though not on a regular basis due to challenges related to insecurity. The person had onset of symptoms on 21 April 2020 and was only detected six days later.

Since the resurgence of the outbreak on 10 April 2020, seven confirmed cases have been reported, from Kasanga, Malepe and Kanzulinzuli Health Areas in Beni Health Zone. Of these seven cases, one is receiving care at the Beni Ebola treatment centre (ETC), one who was receiving care at the ETC recovered and was discharged, and one remains in the community. Response teams are engaging with community members to locate that person and to bring him to the ETC for access to treatment and supportive care, as well as to identify all close contacts that could have been exposed during the three weeks he spent symptomatic in the community. Four confirmed cases have died, including two community deaths and two deaths in the ETC in Beni. Since 10 April 2020, 987 people have been vaccinated in Beni and Karisimbi.

Specimens from confirmed cases were sent to the Institut Research Biomedicale (INRB) for genetic sequencing to support investigation about source of infection. Laboratory sequencing of the virus showed that all of the seven cases were linked to the same chain confirmed in July 2019, suggesting exposure to a persistent source of infection. Individuals in the current cluster may have been infected by direct contact with body fluids of a survivor (asymptomatic or relapse case). Investigations into the transmission chains from July 2019 and the cluster reported in April 2020 are ongoing in order to identify the origin of the current cluster.

A total of 1009 contacts of the seven cases have been registered. As of 3 May 2020, 452 contacts completed their 21-day follow up. There are currently 557 contacts of five cases to follow, including 133 high risk contacts who had direct contact with body fluids of confirmed cases. Thirty-three high risk contacts have opted to voluntarily isolate themselves in a dedicated site where essential goods and health services are provided to them.

From 27 April to 3 May 2020, an average of 2165 alerts were reported and investigated per day. Of these, an average of 284 alerts were validated as suspected cases each day, requiring specialized care and laboratory testing to rule-out EVD. Timely testing of suspected cases continues to be provided from eight laboratories. From 27 April to 3 May 2020, 2113 samples were tested, including 1466 blood samples from alive, suspected cases; 308 swabs from community deaths; and 339 samples from re-tested patients. Overall, laboratory activities increased by 37% compared to the previous week.