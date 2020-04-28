Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola Virus Disease - External Situation Report 90

1. Situation update

From 20 to 26 April 2020, there have been no new confirmed cases of Ebola virus disease (EVD) reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Since the resurgence of the outbreak on 10 April 2020, six confirmed cases have been reported, all from the Kasanga Health Area in Beni Health Zone. Of these six cases, one confirmed case who was receiving care at an Ebola treatment centre (ETC) recovered and was discharged after two consecutive negative tests; one confirmed case remains in the community and response teams are engaging with the community in order to address this situation; four cases died, including two community deaths and two deaths in the ETC in Beni.

Specimens from confirmed cases were sent to the Institut Research Biomedicale (INRB) for genetic sequencing to support surveillance teams in investigating the source of infection and to determine if cases were linked to a known source of transmission. A total of 942 contacts of these cases have been registered; among these contacts, 849 (90%) were followed, 668 (71%) were vaccinated. Of the 942 contacts, 385 (41%) were high risk contacts (direct contact with body fluids of confirmed cases), among whom 59 (15%) are voluntarily isolating in a dedicated site where essential goods and health services are provided to them.

From 20 to 26 April 2020, an average of 2172 alerts were reported and investigated per day. Of these, an average of 221 alerts were validated as suspected cases each day, requiring specialized care and laboratory testing to rule-out EVD. In the past three weeks, the alert rate remains suboptimal as teams are pulled into other local and global emergencies. Response teams also face other challenges, such as insecurity, limited access to communities, movement of contacts, and possible under-reporting to the central coordination of the outbreak response. Timely testing of suspected cases continues to be provided from eight laboratories. From 20 to 26 April 2020, 1544 samples were tested including 961 blood samples from alive, suspected cases; 285 swabs from community deaths; and 298 samples from re-tested patients. Overall, laboratory activities increased by 50% compared to the previous week.

As of 26 April 2020, a total of 3461 EVD cases, including 3316 confirmed and 145 probable cases have been reported, of which 2279 cases died (overall case fatality ratio 66%). Of the total confirmed and probable cases, 57% (n=1958) were female, 29% (n=992) were children aged less than 18 years, and 5% (n=171) were healthcare workers. As of 26 April 2020, 1170 cases have recovered from EVD