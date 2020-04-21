Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola Virus Disease - External Situation Report 89

1. Situation update

From 13 to 19 April 2020, four new confirmed cases of Ebola virus disease (EVD) were reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, all from Beni Health Zone in North Kivu Province. Three out of four cases were registered as contacts, though none were regularly followed by the response team because of insecurity and ongoing challenges with community reticence.

In total, six cases have been reported since 10 April, four of whom have passed away. Currently there is one confirmed case receiving care at an Ebola treatment centre and one who remains in the community; response teams are engaging with the community in order to address this.

Prior to the emergence of this cluster in Beni, the last person confirmed to have EVD tested negative twice and was discharged from a treatment centre on 3 March 2020.

Specimens from confirmed cases were sent to the Institut Research Biomedicale (INRB) for genetic sequencing to support surveillance teams in investigating the source of infection and to determine if cases were linked to a known source of transmission. A total of 638 contacts of these cases have been registered, of which 476 were followed on 19 April 2020. A total of 346 of these contacts have been vaccinated. As of 19 April, 25% of contacts have not been followed due to insecurity and ongoing challenges with community reticence.

From 13 to 19 April 2020, an average of 1894 alerts were reported and investigated per day. Of these, an average of 187 alerts were validated as suspected cases each day, requiring specialized care and laboratory testing to rule-out EVD. The alert rate has decreased and remains suboptimal in the past three weeks as teams are pulled into other emergencies, including coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Response teams face other challenges, such as the presence of armed groups, limited access to some communities, movement of contacts, and possible under-reporting to the central coordination of the outbreak response. Timely testing of suspected cases continues to be provided from nine laboratories. From 13 to 19 April 2020, 1030 samples were tested including 583 blood samples from alive, suspected cases; 267 swabs from community deaths; and 180 samples from re-tested patients. Overall, laboratory activities increased by 6% compared to the previous week.

As of 19 April 2020, a total of 3461 EVD cases, including 3316 confirmed and 145 probable cases have been reported., of which 2279 cases died (overall case fatality ratio 66%). Of the total confirmed and probable cases, 56% (n=1943) were female, 28% (n=983) were children aged less than 18 years, and 5% (n=171) were healthcare workers. As of 19 April 2020, a total of 1169 cases have recovered from EVD.

An urgent injection of US$ 20 million is required to ensure that response teams have the capacity to maintain the appropriate level of operations through to the beginning of May 2020. For more information see this recent statement: https://www.who.int/news-room/detail/06-03-2020-end-in-sight-but-flare-u...