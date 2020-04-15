Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola Virus Disease - External Situation Report 88

Two new confirmed cases of Ebola virus disease (EVD) were reported in Beni Health Zone on 10 and 12 April. Both cases passed away in the community after visiting several healthcare facilities. Prior to this, the last person who was confirmed to have EVD in the Democratic Republic of the Congo tested negative twice and was discharged from a treatment centre on 3 March 2020.

Specimens from the two cases were sent to the Institut de Recherche Biomedicale (INRB) in Katwa and Kinshasa for genetic sequencing in order to support surveillance teams in the investigation of the source of infection and to determine whether these two cases were linked to a known chain of transmission. A total of 213 contacts of these cases have been registered, 116 of whom were followed on 12 April 2020, and 90 were vaccinated. On 9 April, two new probable cases were validated.

Active outbreak response activities continue, including retrospective and prospective surveillance, pathogen detection, and clinical management activities in previously affected areas, in addition to alert validation, supporting appropriate care and rapid diagnosis of suspected cases, building partnerships with community members to strengthen investigation of EVD deaths in communities, and strategically transitioning activities.

From 5 to 11 April 2020, an average of 2300 alerts were reported and investigated per day. Of these, an average of 178 alerts were validated as suspected cases each day, requiring specialized care and laboratory testing to rule out EVD. On average, people stay in these facilities for three days while waiting for EVD to be definitively ruled out (i.e. after two negative polymerase chain reaction tests 48 hours apart), while care is provided for their illness under isolation precautions. Timely testing of suspected cases continues to be provided from 11 laboratories. From 6 to 12 April 2020, 968 samples were tested including 466 blood samples from alive, suspected cases; 274 swabs from community deaths; and 228 samples from re-tested patients. Overall, laboratory activities decreased by 28% compared to the prior week.

The number of reported alerts has been decreasing for the past three weeks and remains suboptimal, especially in light of the re-emergence of EVD in previously affected communities. It is essential to maintain appropriate levels of surveillance to the end of outbreak declaration to continue to rapidly detect and respond to relapse, re-introduction or new emergence events, and to implement effective control measures.

As of 12 April 2020, a total of 3457 EVD cases were reported from 29 health zones, including 3312 confirmed and 145 probable cases, of which 2277 cases died (overall case fatality ratio 66%). Of the total confirmed and probable cases, 56% (1943) were female, 28% (982) were children aged less than 18 years, and 5% (171) were healthcare workers.