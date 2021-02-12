DR Congo
Democratic Republic of Congo – Ebola virus disease (DG ECHO, WHO, OCHA, Congolese authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 February 2021)
A case of Ebola virus disease (EVD) was detected and announced by the Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of Congo on 6 February 2021. Since then, a second EVD case was confirmed. Both cases were reported in health zones near Butembo town in North Kivu province and both patients have died. The first one was the wife of an EVD survivor from a previous outbreak and genetic sequencing is ongoing to establish if this is the link.
The response is ongoing and led by the Congolese health authorities. In addition, a team of specialists from the World Health Organisation has arrived in Butembo. UNICEF teams are also involved in infection prevention and control measures as well as community outreach activities on the ground.
182 contacts of the two deceased patients have been established and need to be followed up. Three contacts are being treated as suspected cases. The Ebola treatment centre in Katwa is being rehabilitated. 1,200 vaccine doses have arrived in Butembo, even though there are many challenges such as the remoteness of the locations and the presence of armed groups.