DR Congo
Democratic Republic of Congo – Ebola virus (DG ECHO, WHO, NGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 March 2020)
- Since 17 February 2020, no new case of Ebola virus disease (EVD) has been reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The last confirmed EVD patient was discharged on 3 March 2020. The World Health Organization (WHO) welcomed these significant milestones. Declared on 1 August 2018, this is by far the largest EVD outbreak in the DRC with 3,444 reported cases and 2,264 deaths.
- It is however too early to declare that the outbreak is over thus vigilance should be maintained. There is still a high risk that the virus re-emerges. Therefore it is critical to continue with response activities to rapidly detect and respond to any potential new cases, and to maintain support and health monitoring operations for the survivors of EVD.
- Insecurity remains a challenge, hindering ongoing surveillance activities in some areas, which could delay the detection of a potential reintroduction of the virus.