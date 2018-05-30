Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola update May 2018

Summary

Since the Ebola epidemic in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was declared on 8 May 2018, 54 people who presented symptoms of haemorrhagic fever, including 35 confirmed Ebola cases, and 25 deaths (of whom 12 were confirmed as Ebola)*, have been notified by the national health authorities in the Equateur region, in the west of the country, where the outbreak started.

Current situation

The outbreak is currently affecting the city of Mbandaka and the health zones of Bikoro (Bikoro and Ikoko villages), and Iboko (Itipo and Iboko villages). Bikoro, a small city where some Ebola cases have been detected, is approximately four hours’ drive from Mbandaka. Connections with Bikoro are also possible via Lake Tumba, which the local community uses to reach the Congo River.

This is the ninth Ebola outbreak in DRC in the last 40 years[1]. So far, most of the previous outbreaks have occurred in relatively remote and isolated areas, with little spread of the disease. The last Ebola outbreaks in DRC occurred in Likati district in May 2017, with eight people infected, of whom four died, and in Boende (Thsuapa region) in 2014, with 66 people, of whom 49 died.

Unlike in previous Ebola outbreaks in DRC, where cases have been concentrated in remote villages, patients have now been diagnosed in Mbandaka, a Congo River port city of more than one million inhabitants. While easy access to transport increases the risk of the virus spreading, surveillance is being reinforced, and as of 29 May 2018, only four lab confirmed patients have been identified in Mbandaka. For now, it’s important to emphasise that the epidemic has not spread widely within the city. With the correct intervention and careful monitoring of the situation, it is possible to limit the spread of the outbreak.

During the past few weeks, MSF has been working closely with the Congolese Ministry of Health (MoH) and with other organisations on the ground to coordinate the response. The response is based on the ‘six pillars’ of Ebola intervention:

Early care and isolation of people who present with symptoms Tracing and following up patient contacts Informing people about the disease, how to prevent it and where to seek care Supporting existing healthcare structures Temporarily adapting cultural behaviour to make funerals safe Outreach activities (pro-active case finding)

If this intervention is well followed, an Ebola epidemic can often be contained in a relatively short period of time.

For all these activities, building a good understanding with local communities is vital. Medical and health promotion teams are working hard to explain to the population what the symptoms of Ebola are, how to avoid contamination, the importance of coming to health structures as quickly as possible if they suffer from symptoms, and the importance of isolation measures to contain the disease. If patients are admitted and receive medical care quickly, the sooner their families are protected and there is a greater chance of limiting the spread of the epidemic.

We have a lot of experience in working in Ebola epidemics and we currently have several teams working in four different locations – Mbandaka, Bikoro, Iboko and Itipo. Some of our most experienced staff is working on the ground.

MSF and our research unit, Epicentre, are working with the local health authorities and the World Health Organization (WHO) to participate in the implementation of the Ebola vaccine rVSVDG-ZEBOV-GP, which is being used as part of the overall strategy to control the Ebola outbreak. Rather than launch a mass vaccination campaign, vaccines will be targeted at the contacts of confirmed Ebola patients (as well as the contacts of these contacts), and Ebola health workers in Bikoro. The vaccinations are voluntary and free-of-charge. This vaccine has not yet been licensed and is therefore being implemented through a study protocol, which has been accepted by the national authorities and the ethical review board in Kinshasa, as well as MSF’s ethical review board.