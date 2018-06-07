Democratic Republic of the Congo: Ebola Situation Report #5 - 6 June 2018

Highlights

• On 6 June 2018, a high-level visit including the Minister of Health, WHO Deputy Director-General, WHO Representative and UNICEF Representative took place to assess the response in the affected health zones.

• As of 6 June 2018, 1,579 people have been vaccinated in the three affected health zones of Wangata, Bikoro and Iboko of Equateur province.

• A guideline on food support linked to psychosocial care to households affected by EVD was finalized jointly with partners.

Situation in Numbers

60 total reported cases

(MoH, 6 June 2018)

37 confirmed cases

(MoH, 6 June 2018)

27 deaths recorded

(MoH, 6 June 2018)

631 contacts under surveillance

(MoH, 6 June 2018)

UNICEF Ebola Response Appeal US$ 11.5M

Humanitarian Leadership and Coordination

The Crisis Management Team at both national and provincial levels (CNC – Comite Nationale de Coordination and CPC-Comite Provincial de Coordination) continued to meet daily under the leadership of the Ministry of Health with all concerned partners and with the chairs of the different working groups providing thematic updates. UNICEF continues to participate actively in the coordination meetings at national, provincial and local level and co-leads the commissions on communication, WASH and psychosocial care; UNICEF also participates to the working groups on logistics and vaccination. As of 6 June 2018, the coordination system that involves all partners is operational in the four key sites for the response: Mbandaka, Bikoro, Iboko and Itipo (in Iboko health zone)2.