Democratic Republic of the Congo: Ebola Situation Report #4 - 30 May 2018

Highlights

Air access to Iboko health zone was established on 25 May 2018 to facilitate the movement of the response team and materials.

Between 26 - 28 May, the Minister of Health, accompanied by WHO Representative and UNICEF Ebola Response Coordinator in Mbandaka, visited all the affected areas - Bikoro, Itipo and Iboko.

A hemorrhagic fever alert was notified in Mai Ndombe province, south of Equateur province. The alert is currently under investigation and a UNICEF communication team is being deployed to facilitate awareness raising in the communities.