Democratic Republic of the Congo: Ebola Situation Report #4 - 30 May 2018
Highlights
Air access to Iboko health zone was established on 25 May 2018 to facilitate the movement of the response team and materials.
Between 26 - 28 May, the Minister of Health, accompanied by WHO Representative and UNICEF Ebola Response Coordinator in Mbandaka, visited all the affected areas - Bikoro, Itipo and Iboko.
A hemorrhagic fever alert was notified in Mai Ndombe province, south of Equateur province. The alert is currently under investigation and a UNICEF communication team is being deployed to facilitate awareness raising in the communities.
As of 29 May 2018, Ebola ring vaccination continues in Wangata and initiated in Bikoro and Iboko, with a total of 561 persons vaccinated. UNICEF provided information on the ring vaccination to 526 of the vaccinated individuals.
Situation in Numbers
53 total reported cases
(MoH, 30 May 2018)
36 confirmed cases
(MoH, 30 May 2018)
25 deaths recorded
(MoH, 30 May 2018)
745 contacts under surveillance
(MoH, 30 May 2018)
UNICEF Ebola Response
Appeal
US$ 11.5M