Democratic Republic of the Congo Ebola Situation Report #3 - 23 May 2018

Highlights

Since 3 May 2018, a total of 52 cases (31 confirmed, 13 probable, 8 suspected) have been reported, including 22 deaths (13 probable and 9 confirmed) in three health zones in Equateur province (Bikoro, Iboko, Wangata).

On 21 May 2018, the Ebola vaccination was launched by the Minister of Health with participation of the DSRSG/RC/HC, the WHO Representative and UNICEF Deputy Representative. UNICEF is leading the communication component of the vaccination.

An Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is being set up in Mbandaka to strengthen local coordination of partners, and reinforce the capacity of UN actors on the ground.

Mass media (radio) campaign on Ebola prevention, led by the Provincial Health division with support from UNICEF, is reaching an estimated 15,000 listeners daily, in addition a total of 9,803 persons reached with Ebola prevention information through other channels in Bikoro that included the church and door-to-door awareness raising.

Hand washing kits were installed in 50 schools in Mbandaka and 54 schools in Bikoro last week. Based on current trend of the epidemic, the target has increased to 144 schools in Mbandaka (7,200 students), 70 schools in Bikoro (3,500 students) and 63 schools in Iboko (3,150 students).

As of 23 May 2018, 23 affected families (5 in Mbandaka, 10 in Bikoro, 8 in Iboko) received household kits from the NGO LIZADEEL, UNICEF’s partner, that included cloth material, cooking utensils, clothes, soap, mats, buckets, mosquito nets, and a ration of food for one week.