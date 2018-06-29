Democratic Republic of the Congo: Ebola Situation Report, 27 June, 2018

Highlights

• While the overall response to the Ebola outbreak in Equateur Province continues, the follow up of the last contact in Bikoro health zone after 21 days was completed on 25 June, 2018. At present, follow up of contacts continues in Itipo health area of Iboko health zone.

• As of the 27 June 2018, a total 38 confirmed and 15 probable cases were reported in the three affected health zones of Wangata (Mbandaka), Bikoro and Itipo of the Equateur province. The additional probable case was an old case that was pending classification since the beginning of the response.

• As of 27 June 2018, a total of 3,330 persons have been vaccinated in the three affected health zones of Wangata (Mbandaka), Bikoro, and Iboko, of the Equateur province.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

57 total reported cases (MoH, 27 June 2018)

38 confirmed cases (MoH, 27 June 2018)

29 deaths recorded (MoH, 27 June 2018)

51 contacts under surveillance (MoH,27 June 2018)

UNICEF Ebola Response Appeal US$ 11.5M

Humanitarian leadership and coordination

The Crisis Management Team at national and provincial levels (CNC – Comite Nationale de Coordination and CPC-Comite Provincial de Coordination) continued to meet daily under the leadership of the Ministry of Health with all concerned partners and with the chairs of the different working groups providing thematic updates. UNICEF continues to participate actively in the coordination meetings at national, provincial and local level and co-leads the commissions on communication, WASH and psychosocial care; and active in the working groups on logistics and vaccination.

Response Strategy

The joint response plan of the government and partners has been finalised with an overall goal to contribute to the reduction of mortality and morbidity related to the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Equateur province, to prevent the spread of the outbreak to other provinces in the country and neighbouring countries, and to address the immediate humanitarian consequences created by the outbreaks.