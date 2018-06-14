Democratic Republic of the Congo: Ebola Situation Report, 13 June, 2018
Highlights
On the 12th of June, an executive briefing on the Ebola response was organized with the participation of the UNICEF Executive Director, Deputy Executive Directors, WCAR Regional Director, Division Directors at NYHQ, WCARO and the DRC Country Office.
A high-level visit of the Minister of Health, the WHO Director-General and WHO Representative took place in the Itipo health area of the Iboko health zone on the 11th of June. This was followed by a donor field mission led by the Humanitarian Coordinator on the 12th of June, and a mission by the UNICEF Representative on the 13th of June.
As of the 13th of June, a total of 2,633 persons have been vaccinated in the three affected health zones of Wangata (Mbandaka), Bikoro, and Iboko, of the Equateur province.
In the last week (June 6 – 12), the epidemiological situation in the affected health zones remains stable with no new confirmed case reported in three affected health zones, active surveillance for cases and of contacts, however, continues.
SITUATION IN NUMBERS
66
total reported cases (MoH, 13 June 2018)
38
confirmed cases (MoH, 13 June 2018)
28
deaths recorded (MoH, 13 June 2018)
390
contacts under surveillance (MoH, 13 June 2018)
UNICEF Ebola Response Appeal US$ 11.5M
Humanitarian leadership and coordination
The Crisis Management Team at national and provincial levels (CNC – Comite Nationale de Coordination and CPC-Comite Provincial de Coordination) continued to meet daily under the leadership of the Ministry of Health with all concerned partners and with the chairs of the different working groups providing thematic updates. UNICEF continues to participate actively in the coordination meetings at national, provincial and local level and co-leads the commissions on communication, WASH and psychosocial care; and active in the working groups on logistics and vaccination.