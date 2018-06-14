Democratic Republic of the Congo: Ebola Situation Report, 13 June, 2018

Highlights

On the 12th of June, an executive briefing on the Ebola response was organized with the participation of the UNICEF Executive Director, Deputy Executive Directors, WCAR Regional Director, Division Directors at NYHQ, WCARO and the DRC Country Office.

A high-level visit of the Minister of Health, the WHO Director-General and WHO Representative took place in the Itipo health area of the Iboko health zone on the 11th of June. This was followed by a donor field mission led by the Humanitarian Coordinator on the 12th of June, and a mission by the UNICEF Representative on the 13th of June.

As of the 13th of June, a total of 2,633 persons have been vaccinated in the three affected health zones of Wangata (Mbandaka), Bikoro, and Iboko, of the Equateur province.