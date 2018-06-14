14 Jun 2018

Democratic Republic of the Congo: Ebola Situation Report, 13 June, 2018

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 13 Jun 2018
preview
Download PDF (1.05 MB)

Highlights

  • On the 12th of June, an executive briefing on the Ebola response was organized with the participation of the UNICEF Executive Director, Deputy Executive Directors, WCAR Regional Director, Division Directors at NYHQ, WCARO and the DRC Country Office.

  • A high-level visit of the Minister of Health, the WHO Director-General and WHO Representative took place in the Itipo health area of the Iboko health zone on the 11th of June. This was followed by a donor field mission led by the Humanitarian Coordinator on the 12th of June, and a mission by the UNICEF Representative on the 13th of June.

  • As of the 13th of June, a total of 2,633 persons have been vaccinated in the three affected health zones of Wangata (Mbandaka), Bikoro, and Iboko, of the Equateur province.

  • In the last week (June 6 – 12), the epidemiological situation in the affected health zones remains stable with no new confirmed case reported in three affected health zones, active surveillance for cases and of contacts, however, continues.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

66
total reported cases (MoH, 13 June 2018)

38
confirmed cases (MoH, 13 June 2018)

28
deaths recorded (MoH, 13 June 2018)

390
contacts under surveillance (MoH, 13 June 2018)

UNICEF Ebola Response Appeal US$ 11.5M

Humanitarian leadership and coordination

The Crisis Management Team at national and provincial levels (CNC – Comite Nationale de Coordination and CPC-Comite Provincial de Coordination) continued to meet daily under the leadership of the Ministry of Health with all concerned partners and with the chairs of the different working groups providing thematic updates. UNICEF continues to participate actively in the coordination meetings at national, provincial and local level and co-leads the commissions on communication, WASH and psychosocial care; and active in the working groups on logistics and vaccination.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.