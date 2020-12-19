DR Congo + 1 more
Democratic Republic of the Congo – Ebola Outbreaks Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (December 18, 2020)
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
130
Total Confirmed and Probable EVD Cases in Équateur at End of Outbreak
MoH – November 18, 2020
55
Total EVD-Related Deaths in Équateur at End of Outbreak
MoH – November 18, 2020
13
Total EVD-Affected Health Zones in Équateur at End of Outbreak
MoH – November 18, 2020
75
Total Number of Survivors in Équateur at End of Outbreak
MoH – November 18, 2020
The MoH declared the end of the Équateur EVD outbreak on November 18, concluding more than two years of coordinated EVD response efforts in the DRC.
USAID continues to responsibly scale down some response activities in Équateur while providing additional post-outbreak support for surveillance, rapid response capacity, and EVD preparedness.
USAID has contributed more than $373 million to support EVD preparedness and response activities in the DRC and neighboring countries since 2018, including nearly $25.5 million for the Équateur outbreak response.