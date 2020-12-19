DR Congo + 1 more

Democratic Republic of the Congo – Ebola Outbreaks Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (December 18, 2020)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

130
Total Confirmed and Probable EVD Cases in Équateur at End of Outbreak

MoH – November 18, 2020

55
Total EVD-Related Deaths in Équateur at End of Outbreak

MoH – November 18, 2020

13
Total EVD-Affected Health Zones in Équateur at End of Outbreak

MoH – November 18, 2020

75
Total Number of Survivors in Équateur at End of Outbreak

MoH – November 18, 2020

  • The MoH declared the end of the Équateur EVD outbreak on November 18, concluding more than two years of coordinated EVD response efforts in the DRC.

  • USAID continues to responsibly scale down some response activities in Équateur while providing additional post-outbreak support for surveillance, rapid response capacity, and EVD preparedness.

  • USAID has contributed more than $373 million to support EVD preparedness and response activities in the DRC and neighboring countries since 2018, including nearly $25.5 million for the Équateur outbreak response.

