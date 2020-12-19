Democratic Republic of the Congo – Ebola Outbreaks Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (December 18, 2020)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

130

Total Confirmed and Probable EVD Cases in Équateur at End of Outbreak

MoH – November 18, 2020

55

Total EVD-Related Deaths in Équateur at End of Outbreak

MoH – November 18, 2020

13

Total EVD-Affected Health Zones in Équateur at End of Outbreak

MoH – November 18, 2020

75

Total Number of Survivors in Équateur at End of Outbreak

MoH – November 18, 2020

The MoH declared the end of the Équateur EVD outbreak on November 18, concluding more than two years of coordinated EVD response efforts in the DRC.

USAID continues to responsibly scale down some response activities in Équateur while providing additional post-outbreak support for surveillance, rapid response capacity, and EVD preparedness.