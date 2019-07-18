Democratic Republic of Congo – Ebola outbreak (WHO, DG ECHO, national authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 July 2019)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) a public health emergency of international concern. The decision was made after the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee recognised “the possible increased national and regional risks and the need for intensified and coordinated action to manage them”.

2,522 EVD cases have been reported in the DRC since the outbreak was officially declared on 1 August 2018. There are 1,698 reported deaths. 717 patients have recovered. 164,757 people have been vaccinated.

An EVD patient was reported in the city of Goma on 14 July. 15,000 people cross the border from Goma to Rwanda every day. WHO stated that ”no country should close its borders or place any restrictions on travel or trade” to avoid informal border crossings.

Uganda reported three EVD cases. The last patient died on 13 June.

The risk of spread remains low globally but very high at national (DRC) and regional level, according to WHO. Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan are priority countries for Ebola preparedness action.