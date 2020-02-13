Democratic Republic of Congo – Ebola outbreak (WHO, DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 February 2020)
The ongoing Ebola outbreak in the DRC remains a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), according to the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee, convened by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on 12 February.
Since the declaration on the current Ebola outbreak on 1 August 2018, there have been 3,431 cases, 2,253 people have died after contracting the disease and 1,178 patients have recovered. The current transmission trend is encouraging overall according to WHO, with very few new cases and only two health zones affected in the past 21 days, including Beni. However, some health areas, which have no reported cases, are also difficult to access due to high insecurity.
Sustaining progress and ending the outbreak depends on the security situation and control of the well-known drivers of transmission, traditional health facilities, and maintaining trust and communication with local communities.
While the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee maintained the PHEIC, it downgraded the risk of further spread at local and regional level from “very high” to “high”. The global risk remains “low”.