Democratic Republic of Congo – Ebola outbreak (WHO, DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 February 2020)

Since the declaration on the current Ebola outbreak on 1 August 2018, there have been 3,431 cases, 2,253 people have died after contracting the disease and 1,178 patients have recovered. The current transmission trend is encouraging overall according to WHO, with very few new cases and only two health zones affected in the past 21 days, including Beni. However, some health areas, which have no reported cases, are also difficult to access due to high insecurity.