13 Feb 2020

Democratic Republic of Congo – Ebola outbreak (WHO, DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 February 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 13 Feb 2020 View Original

  • The ongoing Ebola outbreak in the DRC remains a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), according to the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee, convened by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on 12 February.

  • Since the declaration on the current Ebola outbreak on 1 August 2018, there have been 3,431 cases, 2,253 people have died after contracting the disease and 1,178 patients have recovered. The current transmission trend is encouraging overall according to WHO, with very few new cases and only two health zones affected in the past 21 days, including Beni. However, some health areas, which have no reported cases, are also difficult to access due to high insecurity.

  • Sustaining progress and ending the outbreak depends on the security situation and control of the well-known drivers of transmission, traditional health facilities, and maintaining trust and communication with local communities.

  • While the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee maintained the PHEIC, it downgraded the risk of further spread at local and regional level from “very high” to “high”. The global risk remains “low”.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.