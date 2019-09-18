18 Sep 2019

Democratic Republic of Congo – Ebola outbreak (UN, national authorities, DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 18 Sep 2019 View Original

  • The Ebola epidemic is not yet under control. 3,130 cases of Ebola virus disease (EVD) have been reported in the DRC since the outbreak was declared on 1 August 2018. There are 2,098 reported deaths.

  • Ebola patients receive new treatments under a compassionate use protocol, after a randomised clinical trial showed improved survival rates. 960 patients have recovered and receive clinical follow-up. For patients discharged from Ebola treatment centres, psychosocial and other support as well as community reintegration activities are provided.

  • 2,500 alerts are raised on average each day and need to be investigated. In addition, contact tracing is ongoing. Over 13,000 individuals are currently under follow-up.

  • More than 222,000 people have been vaccinated. Risks of further disease spread are reduced through population controls at points-of-entry, management of suspected and confirmed deceased persons and infection prevention and control measures at health facilities.

  • Insecurity and populations’ distrust of the response remain important. Socio-anthropological analysis feeds into risk communication and community engagement activities, as well as a broader humanitarian response to the significant needs of people in the region.

