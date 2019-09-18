Democratic Republic of Congo – Ebola outbreak (UN, national authorities, DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 September 2019)

The Ebola epidemic is not yet under control. 3,130 cases of Ebola virus disease (EVD) have been reported in the DRC since the outbreak was declared on 1 August 2018. There are 2,098 reported deaths.

Ebola patients receive new treatments under a compassionate use protocol, after a randomised clinical trial showed improved survival rates. 960 patients have recovered and receive clinical follow-up. For patients discharged from Ebola treatment centres, psychosocial and other support as well as community reintegration activities are provided.

2,500 alerts are raised on average each day and need to be investigated. In addition, contact tracing is ongoing. Over 13,000 individuals are currently under follow-up.

More than 222,000 people have been vaccinated. Risks of further disease spread are reduced through population controls at points-of-entry, management of suspected and confirmed deceased persons and infection prevention and control measures at health facilities.