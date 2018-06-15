15 Jun 2018

Democratic Republic of the Congo Ebola outbreak: The Red Cross and Red Crescent Response Plan

from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
The current Ebola outbreak is happening in three health zones in Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Equateur Province: Wangata, Bikoro, and Iboko. This revised Emergency Appeal will support 400,000 of the most vulnerable people in these areas for six months, and will also undertake preparedness and prevention work in Equateur’s four neighbouring Provinces.

The outbreak was confirmed on 8 May. By 14 June, 66 cases – 38 confirmed as Ebola Virus Disease – had been reported, and 28 people had died.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) are working to support the DRC Red Cross response to the outbreak.
Our Red Cross and Red Crescent Response Plan focuses on epidemic control: community-based surveillance and contact tracing, safe and dignified burials, risk communication and community engagement, Infection Prevention and control support to health facilities and communities, and psychosocial support.

