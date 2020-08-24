DR Congo + 1 more
Democratic Republic of Congo – Ebola outbreak in the province of Equateur (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 August 2020)
- The 11th Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has just reached 102 reported cases since it was declared on the 1 June. 44 people have died, 41 have recovered and over 23,000 have been vaccinated.
- 11 out of the 18 health zones of Equateur province are affected. Many recent cases were community deaths, as some Ebola patients choose to stay in the community, indicating a lack of awareness of the disease and community resistance to the response. Further community engagement is needed to gain their acceptance and participation in the response.
- Affected areas include Mbandaka, with a population of around 1 million people and boat connections to Kinshasa and Kisangani (DRC), Brazzaville (Republic of Congo), and the area of Lilanga Bobangi directly bordering the Republic of Congo. Trade and cross-border activities are intensive and the borders extremely porous. The reopening of borders in DRC on 15 August and the Republic of Congo on 24 August could therefore compound the risk of spillover.