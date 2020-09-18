Democratic Republic of the Congo – Ebola Outbreak Fact Sheet #9, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 (August 18, 2020)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

123 Total Confirmed and Probable EVD Cases in Équateur MoH – September 17, 2020

50 Total EVD-Related Deaths in Équateur MoH – September 17, 2020

12 Total Health Zones in Équateur Affected by EVD to Date MoH – September 17, 2020

3,470 Total Confirmed and Probable EVD Cases in Eastern DRC at End of Outbreak MoH – June 25, 2020

2,287 Total EVD-Related Deaths in Eastern DRC at End of Outbreak MoH – June 25, 2020

New EVD cases along DRC–RoC border heighten the risk of cross-border spread, while response actors continue to raise concerns regarding increased community deaths and low therapeutic treatment use.

Ambassador Hammer leads a joint donor delegation, accompanied by DART members and USAID Mission staff, to Équateur to assess the response to the province’s ongoing EVD outbreak.