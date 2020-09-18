DR Congo + 3 more
Democratic Republic of the Congo – Ebola Outbreak Fact Sheet #9, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 (August 18, 2020)
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
123 Total Confirmed and Probable EVD Cases in Équateur MoH – September 17, 2020
50 Total EVD-Related Deaths in Équateur MoH – September 17, 2020
12 Total Health Zones in Équateur Affected by EVD to Date MoH – September 17, 2020
3,470 Total Confirmed and Probable EVD Cases in Eastern DRC at End of Outbreak MoH – June 25, 2020
2,287 Total EVD-Related Deaths in Eastern DRC at End of Outbreak MoH – June 25, 2020
New EVD cases along DRC–RoC border heighten the risk of cross-border spread, while response actors continue to raise concerns regarding increased community deaths and low therapeutic treatment use.
Ambassador Hammer leads a joint donor delegation, accompanied by DART members and USAID Mission staff, to Équateur to assess the response to the province’s ongoing EVD outbreak.
USG announces more than $15 million in additional humanitarian funding to support health activities in response to the EVD outbreak in Équateur.