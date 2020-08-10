Democratic Republic of the Congo – Ebola Outbreak Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 (August 10, 2020)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

79 Total Confirmed and Probable EVD Cases in Équateur MoH – August 9, 2020

33 Total EVD-Related Deaths in Équateur MoH – August 9, 2020

8 Total Health Zones in Équateur Affected by EVD to Date MoH – August 9, 2020

3,470 Total Confirmed and Probable EVD Cases in Eastern DRC at End of Outbreak MoH – June 25, 2020

2,287 Total EVD-Related Deaths in Eastern DRC at End of Outbreak MoH – June 25, 2020

The EVD outbreak in Équateur continues to spread, with the MoH reporting 79 confirmed and probable cases across eight health zones as of August 9.

The spread of EVD to remote areas of Équateur exacerbates logistical challenges for response actors.

USAID/BHA announces $7.5 million in new funding for the EVD response in August, including more than $3 million to respond to the new outbreak in Équateur and $4.5 million for continued activities in eastern DRC.

TOTAL USAID HUMANITARIAN FUNDING

USAID/BHA $137,245,591

USAID/GH in Neighboring Countries $2,200,000

For breakdown by Agency and partners, see funding chart on page 6

Total $139,445,5914