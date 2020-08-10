DR Congo + 3 more

Democratic Republic of the Congo – Ebola Outbreak Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 (August 10, 2020)

Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

79 Total Confirmed and Probable EVD Cases in Équateur MoH – August 9, 2020

33 Total EVD-Related Deaths in Équateur MoH – August 9, 2020

8 Total Health Zones in Équateur Affected by EVD to Date MoH – August 9, 2020

3,470 Total Confirmed and Probable EVD Cases in Eastern DRC at End of Outbreak MoH – June 25, 2020

2,287 Total EVD-Related Deaths in Eastern DRC at End of Outbreak MoH – June 25, 2020

  • The EVD outbreak in Équateur continues to spread, with the MoH reporting 79 confirmed and probable cases across eight health zones as of August 9.

  • The spread of EVD to remote areas of Équateur exacerbates logistical challenges for response actors.

  • USAID/BHA announces $7.5 million in new funding for the EVD response in August, including more than $3 million to respond to the new outbreak in Équateur and $4.5 million for continued activities in eastern DRC.

TOTAL USAID HUMANITARIAN FUNDING
USAID/BHA $137,245,591
USAID/GH in Neighboring Countries $2,200,000
For breakdown by Agency and partners, see funding chart on page 6
Total $139,445,5914

Related Content