Democratic Republic of the Congo – Ebola Outbreak Fact Sheet #7, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 (June 29, 2020)

The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (GoDRC) Ministry of Health (MoH) declared the end of the Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreak in eastern DRC on June 25. The declaration follows the conclusion of 42 consecutive days—double the length of the maximum EVD incubation period—without new confirmed cases since the outbreak’s last survivor was discharged from the EVD treatment unit (ETU) in North Kivu Province’s Beni Health Zone on May 14.

Because survivor-linked transmission, undetected chains of transmission, and new introductions of Ebola virus into the the human population from an animal reservoir could result in new EVD cases in eastern DRC, response actors aim to continue supporting critical activities to detect and respond to additional cases that may emerge following the official end of the outbreak. In particular, the MoH and other key stakeholders plan to support infection prevention and control (IPC) strengthening, integrated disease surveillance and response, rapid response teams, and survivor programs in the region during the coming months.