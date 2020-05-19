Democratic Republic of the Congo – Ebola Outbreak Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 (May 19, 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (GoDRC) Ministry of Health (MoH) recorded a new confirmed Ebola virus disease (EVD) case in North Kivu Province’s Beni Health Zone on April 10, the first confirmed case detected in 52 days. From April 11 to 27, the MoH recorded six additional confirmed EVD cases in Beni. While the MoH, the UN World Health Organization (WHO), and other organizations—including USAID/OFDA non-governmental organization (NGO) partners—are responding to EVD re-emergence in Beni, response gaps persist, and the U.S. Government (USG) Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) and other stakeholders report a continued need to effectively engage with community members to increase support for the response.

One of the individuals confirmed with EVD in April fled from a health facility after being diagnosed and had not been located as of May 19, prompting heightened concerns regarding community-based spread of the disease. Effective surveillance in EVD-affected and at-risk areas remains critical, given the potential for additional Ebola virus transmission related to the recent cases in Beni, as well as the ongoing possibility of survivor-linked transmission and currently undetected chains of transmission.