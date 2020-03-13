Democratic Republic of the Congo – Ebola Outbreak Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 (March 13, 2020)

The most recently identified Ebola virus disease (EVD) case-patient, who was confirmed with the disease on February 17, was discharged from the EVD treatment unit in North Kivu Province’s Beni Health Zone on March 3, according to the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (GoDRC) Ministry of Health (MoH).

The patient’s second negative EVD test result—signaling the conclusion of the period of known potential for exposure to the disease during the current outbreak in eastern DRC—initiated a 42-day count until the GoDRC could declare the end of the outbreak.

The 42-day timeframe, which represents twice the maximum Ebola virus incubation period, aligns with UN World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations for declaring the end of the outbreak; the current period will end on April 12 if no additional confirmed or probable cases are detected. However, WHO highlights that new EVD cases could occur and therefore emphasizes the need to continue surveillance and other critical response activities to mitigate the risk of EVD re-emergence.