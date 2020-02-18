18 Feb 2020

Democratic Republic of the Congo – Ebola Outbreak Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 (February 18, 2020)

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 18 Feb 2020
preview
Download PDF (273.16 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • USAID provides more than $52.6 million in additional funding for EVD preparedness and response efforts

  • Health actors, including USAID/OFDA partners, respond to case cluster in Beni

  • Insecurity continues to disrupt EVD response activities and hinder access in affected areas

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • USAID is providing more than $52.6 million in additional funding to support ongoing Ebola virus disease (EVD) response activities within the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), as well as EVD preparedness efforts in Burundi and South Sudan. The funding includes approximately $50.4 million from USAID/OFDA to support public health interventions, complementary programs intended to address other key needs in EVD-affected areas, humanitarian coordination and information management (HCIM) services, and logistics support. In addition, the total includes $2.2 million from USAID/GH to provide critical EVD preparedness support in areas at risk of virus transmission.

  • The Government of the DRC (GoDRC) Ministry of Health (MoH) recorded 10 confirmed EVD cases from January 27 to February 16, the three most recent epidemiological weeks. Despite low recent weekly case counts, response actors report continued gaps in surveillance and other response activities following the recent detection of a cluster of confirmed EVD cases with epidemiological links to a private health facility in Beni Health Zone’s Kanzulinzuli health area, North Kivu Province. In response to the case cluster, USAID/OFDA partners are increasing support for community engagement and infection prevention and control (IPC) activities in and near Kanzulinzuli.

  • Armed group activities in and around EVD-affected areas—including attacks in southern Mandima Health Zone, Ituri Province, by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) elements in early February—continue to disrupt response efforts and restrict access for EVD response teams, jeopardizing recent progress in interrupting virus transmission.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb in 2019 - the records keep on coming…

In 2019, ReliefWeb continued to break its own records, topping the 10 million mark for the first time, with 10.8 million visitors.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.