Democratic Republic of the Congo – Ebola Outbreak Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 (February 18, 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

USAID is providing more than $52.6 million in additional funding to support ongoing Ebola virus disease (EVD) response activities within the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), as well as EVD preparedness efforts in Burundi and South Sudan. The funding includes approximately $50.4 million from USAID/OFDA to support public health interventions, complementary programs intended to address other key needs in EVD-affected areas, humanitarian coordination and information management (HCIM) services, and logistics support. In addition, the total includes $2.2 million from USAID/GH to provide critical EVD preparedness support in areas at risk of virus transmission.

The Government of the DRC (GoDRC) Ministry of Health (MoH) recorded 10 confirmed EVD cases from January 27 to February 16, the three most recent epidemiological weeks. Despite low recent weekly case counts, response actors report continued gaps in surveillance and other response activities following the recent detection of a cluster of confirmed EVD cases with epidemiological links to a private health facility in Beni Health Zone’s Kanzulinzuli health area, North Kivu Province. In response to the case cluster, USAID/OFDA partners are increasing support for community engagement and infection prevention and control (IPC) activities in and near Kanzulinzuli.