Democratic Republic of the Congo – Ebola Outbreak Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 (January 17, 2020)

High population mobility in Ebola virus disease (EVD)-affected areas of eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues to increase the risk of EVD resurgence in areas without recent active transmission, response actors report. From December 23 to January 12, the three most recent epidemiological weeks, health actors confirmed EVD cases in four health zones in Ituri and North Kivu provinces where no new cases had been reported in more than 42 days; the health zones include Ituri’s Mambasa Health Zone and North Kivu’s Kalunguta, Katwa, and Musienene health zones. At least one of the cases—the one confirmed in Musienene—was epidemiologically linked to cases in North Kivu’s Mabalako Health Zone, the current transmission hotspot.