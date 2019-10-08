08 Oct 2019

Democratic Republic of the Congo – Ebola Outbreak Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 30 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (270.1 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Average weekly EVD case counts decrease in September, but health actors remain concerned about ongoing transmission in hotspots

  • GoDRC and WHO release SRP 4, delineating plans to strengthen EVD response activities

  • High-level USG delegation visits ETU in North Kivu, meets with response leadership

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Despite an overall decrease in average weekly Ebola virus disease (EVD) case counts across eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in September, response actors remain concerned regarding elevated transmission in Ituri Province’s Mambasa Health Zone and other hotspots. Access in Mambasa is challenging due to difficult terrain, poor road conditions, and the presence of armed groups.

  • The Government of the DRC (GoDRC) Ministry of Health (MoH) and UN World Health Organization (WHO) released Strategic Response Plan (SRP) 4 on September 6, outlining the GoDRC’s EVD response strategy and operational plans to improve response effectiveness through December. The plan requests $579.9 million to bolster ongoing public health activities, as well as support community engagement, financial planning, risk communication, and security activities in EVD-affected areas.

  • In FY 2019, USAID contributed approximately $197 million—including an estimated $145 million from USAID/OFDA, $37 million from USAID/FFP, and $15 million from USAID/GH—to support EVD preparedness and response activities within the DRC, as well as EVD preparedness efforts in neighboring countries; USAID also provided $13 million to support response and preparedness activities in the DRC and nearby countries in FY 2018. USAID funding supports case management, community engagement, EVD preparedness, food assistance, safe and dignified burials, and surveillance activities, as well as infection prevention and control (IPC) programming, including training, supervision, and supplies, in and around EVD-affected areas.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.