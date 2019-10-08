Democratic Republic of the Congo – Ebola Outbreak Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
Average weekly EVD case counts decrease in September, but health actors remain concerned about ongoing transmission in hotspots
GoDRC and WHO release SRP 4, delineating plans to strengthen EVD response activities
High-level USG delegation visits ETU in North Kivu, meets with response leadership
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Despite an overall decrease in average weekly Ebola virus disease (EVD) case counts across eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in September, response actors remain concerned regarding elevated transmission in Ituri Province’s Mambasa Health Zone and other hotspots. Access in Mambasa is challenging due to difficult terrain, poor road conditions, and the presence of armed groups.
The Government of the DRC (GoDRC) Ministry of Health (MoH) and UN World Health Organization (WHO) released Strategic Response Plan (SRP) 4 on September 6, outlining the GoDRC’s EVD response strategy and operational plans to improve response effectiveness through December. The plan requests $579.9 million to bolster ongoing public health activities, as well as support community engagement, financial planning, risk communication, and security activities in EVD-affected areas.
In FY 2019, USAID contributed approximately $197 million—including an estimated $145 million from USAID/OFDA, $37 million from USAID/FFP, and $15 million from USAID/GH—to support EVD preparedness and response activities within the DRC, as well as EVD preparedness efforts in neighboring countries; USAID also provided $13 million to support response and preparedness activities in the DRC and nearby countries in FY 2018. USAID funding supports case management, community engagement, EVD preparedness, food assistance, safe and dignified burials, and surveillance activities, as well as infection prevention and control (IPC) programming, including training, supervision, and supplies, in and around EVD-affected areas.