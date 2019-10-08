Democratic Republic of the Congo – Ebola Outbreak Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Despite an overall decrease in average weekly Ebola virus disease (EVD) case counts across eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in September, response actors remain concerned regarding elevated transmission in Ituri Province’s Mambasa Health Zone and other hotspots. Access in Mambasa is challenging due to difficult terrain, poor road conditions, and the presence of armed groups.

The Government of the DRC (GoDRC) Ministry of Health (MoH) and UN World Health Organization (WHO) released Strategic Response Plan (SRP) 4 on September 6, outlining the GoDRC’s EVD response strategy and operational plans to improve response effectiveness through December. The plan requests $579.9 million to bolster ongoing public health activities, as well as support community engagement, financial planning, risk communication, and security activities in EVD-affected areas.