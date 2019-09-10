Democratic Republic of the Congo – Ebola Outbreak Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

In mid-August, the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Ministry of Health (MoH) confirmed Ebola virus disease (EVD) cases in three previously unaffected health zones in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), including six cases in South Kivu Province’s Mwenga Health Zone—a health zone in a previously unaffected province. Meanwhile, the MoH recorded four confirmed EVD cases in North Kivu Province’s capital city of Goma—a city of 2 million located on the DRC–Rwanda border—from July 14 to August 1; however, following the conclusion of the 21-day incubation period for all contacts of the EVD patients, no additional cases or active transmission had been detected in the city to date.