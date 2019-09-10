10 Sep 2019

Democratic Republic of the Congo – Ebola Outbreak Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 10 Sep 2019
Download PDF (229.29 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Health actors record no new cases in Goma since August 1

  • EVD spreads to three new health zones in eastern DRC, including a health zone in previously unaffected South Kivu Province

  • Beni remains transmission hotspot, accounting for 28 of the 168 new confirmed cases recorded during past 21 days

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • In mid-August, the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Ministry of Health (MoH) confirmed Ebola virus disease (EVD) cases in three previously unaffected health zones in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), including six cases in South Kivu Province’s Mwenga Health Zone—a health zone in a previously unaffected province. Meanwhile, the MoH recorded four confirmed EVD cases in North Kivu Province’s capital city of Goma—a city of 2 million located on the DRC–Rwanda border—from July 14 to August 1; however, following the conclusion of the 21-day incubation period for all contacts of the EVD patients, no additional cases or active transmission had been detected in the city to date.

  • Insecurity continued to disrupt response efforts during August, with community protests against armed group violence prompting MoH and UN World Health Organization (WHO) response teams to suspend activities in North Kivu’s Beni, Butembo, and Oicha health zones—where health actors continue to record high numbers of new confirmed EVD cases—from August 19 to 20.

  • Since the beginning of the outbreak in August 2018, USAID has provided nearly $148.1 million to support EVD preparedness and response activities in the DRC, and more than $9.8 million to bolster preparedness in neighboring countries. USAID funding provides critical assistance—including infection prevention and control (IPC) activities, training for health care workers, community engagement interventions, promotion of safe and dignified burials, strengthening of screening at borders, and food assistance—to EVD-affected communities.

