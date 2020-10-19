DR Congo + 3 more

Democratic Republic of the Congo – Ebola Outbreak Fact Sheet #10, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 (September 30, 2020)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

128 Total Confirmed and Probable EVD Cases in Équateur

53 Total EVD-Related Deaths in Équateur

13 Total EVD-Affected Health Zones in Équateur

3,470 Total Confirmed and Probable EVD Cases in Eastern DRC at End of Outbreak

2,287 Total EVD-Related Deaths in Eastern DRC at End of Outbreak

  • Health actors remain concerned about surveillance gaps in northwestern DRC’s Équateur Province.

  • In recent weeks, several contacts of EVD patients have travelled undetected to neighboring RoC and the DRC’s MaiNdombe Province, heightening the risk of regional EVD spread.

  • Logistics coordination in Equateur has significantly improved in recent weeks, with response actors establishing a Logistics Cluster in September.

  • The 90-day enhanced surveillance period in eastern DRC ended on September 25.

Related Content