Democratic Republic of the Congo – Ebola Outbreak Fact Sheet #10, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 (September 30, 2020)
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
128 Total Confirmed and Probable EVD Cases in Équateur
53 Total EVD-Related Deaths in Équateur
13 Total EVD-Affected Health Zones in Équateur
3,470 Total Confirmed and Probable EVD Cases in Eastern DRC at End of Outbreak
2,287 Total EVD-Related Deaths in Eastern DRC at End of Outbreak
Health actors remain concerned about surveillance gaps in northwestern DRC’s Équateur Province.
In recent weeks, several contacts of EVD patients have travelled undetected to neighboring RoC and the DRC’s MaiNdombe Province, heightening the risk of regional EVD spread.
Logistics coordination in Equateur has significantly improved in recent weeks, with response actors establishing a Logistics Cluster in September.
The 90-day enhanced surveillance period in eastern DRC ended on September 25.