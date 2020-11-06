DR Congo + 3 more
Democratic Republic of the Congo – Ebola Outbreak Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (November 6, 2020)
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
130 Total Confirmed and Probable EVD Cases in Équateur
MoH – November 6, 2020
55 Total EVD-Related Deaths in Équateur MoH – November 6, 2020
13 Total EVD-Affected Health Zones in Équateur
MoH – November 6, 2020
75 Total Number of EVD Survivors in Équateur
MoH – June 25, 2020
Response actors are increasingly optimistic about the continued lack of new EVD cases in northwestern DRC’s Équateur Province, but remain cautious about possible undetected transmission.
Some response actors have adjusted operations in Équateur in anticipation of the MoH possibly declaring the outbreak over as soon as November 18.
A delegation of senior UN officials in the DRC visited Équateur on October 21 to assess response progress and meet with response actors.