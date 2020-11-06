DR Congo + 3 more

Democratic Republic of the Congo – Ebola Outbreak Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (November 6, 2020)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

130 Total Confirmed and Probable EVD Cases in Équateur
MoH – November 6, 2020

55 Total EVD-Related Deaths in Équateur MoH – November 6, 2020

13 Total EVD-Affected Health Zones in Équateur
MoH – November 6, 2020

75 Total Number of EVD Survivors in Équateur
MoH – June 25, 2020

  • Response actors are increasingly optimistic about the continued lack of new EVD cases in northwestern DRC’s Équateur Province, but remain cautious about possible undetected transmission.

  • Some response actors have adjusted operations in Équateur in anticipation of the MoH possibly declaring the outbreak over as soon as November 18.

  • A delegation of senior UN officials in the DRC visited Équateur on October 21 to assess response progress and meet with response actors.

