Democratic Republic of the Congo – Ebola Outbreak Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (November 6, 2020)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

130 Total Confirmed and Probable EVD Cases in Équateur

MoH – November 6, 2020

55 Total EVD-Related Deaths in Équateur MoH – November 6, 2020

13 Total EVD-Affected Health Zones in Équateur

MoH – November 6, 2020

75 Total Number of EVD Survivors in Équateur

MoH – June 25, 2020

Response actors are increasingly optimistic about the continued lack of new EVD cases in northwestern DRC’s Équateur Province, but remain cautious about possible undetected transmission.

Some response actors have adjusted operations in Équateur in anticipation of the MoH possibly declaring the outbreak over as soon as November 18.