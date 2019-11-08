Democratic Republic of the Congo – Ebola Outbreak Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 (November 8, 2019)
from US Agency for International Development
Report
Published on 08 Nov 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
- EVD cases recorded in Ituri’s Mandima Health Zone account for 50 percent of new confirmed cases in recent weeks
- High-level USAID delegation travels to DRC, discusses EVD response with GoDRC and other key stakeholders
- Community engagement and surveillance challenges complicate efforts to respond to new EVD case
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
- In recent weeks, health actors have continued to report persistent Ebola virus disease (EVD) transmission in remote, hard-to-reach areas of eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), primarily in Ituri Province’s Mandima Health Zone. Twenty-seven of the new confirmed and probable cases recorded by the Government of the DRC (GoDRC) Ministry of Health (MoH) from October 14 to November 3 were in Mandima, representing half of the 54 EVD cases recorded during the time period.
- While average weekly EVD case counts remain comparatively low—with an average of 16 new confirmed cases recorded by the MoH per week since September 30, compared with weekly case counts of more than 100 recorded in April and May—health actors continue to warn that the outbreak is not yet contained. The UN World Health Organization (WHO) has noted persistent delays in case detection and isolation, as well as challenges with identifying and tracing contacts in EVD-affected areas, and reports that the risk of EVD spreading to unaffected areas of the DRC and neighboring countries remains high.
- On November 8, USAID announced nearly $56 million in FY 2020 funding to support lifesaving assistance in EVD-affected communities. The new funding supports health activities that augment EVD prevention and response efforts, as well as more holistic interventions—such as strengthening access to primary health care, rehabilitating water infrastructure, and providing nutritional support—designed to address other priority needs in EVD-affected areas and build community support for the EVD response.