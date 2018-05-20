Democratic Republic of the Congo – Ebola outbreak (DG ECHO, WHO, UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 May 2018)

EUCPM activation

An Ebola outbreak was officially declared on 8 May 2018, affecting the western province of Equateur.

As of 19 May, the country has reported 45 cases with 26 deaths: 21 of those are confirmed by PCR (Polymerase chain reaction), 21 probable and three suspected cases.

DG ECHO has provided an initial amount of EUR 1.63 million in response to the Ebola outbreak. The Commission's humanitarian air service 'ECHO Flight' is currently supporting the logistical efforts from Kinshasa to Mbandaka.

The European Civil Protection Mechanism has been activated for the Democratic Republic of the Congo - Ebola Outbreak, following the request for assistance received from WHO. The request for the medical teams is rather to support the medical structure in the identification of potential cases, isolation, and referral.