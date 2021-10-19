Democratic Republic of Congo – Ebola outbreak (DG ECHO, WHO, national authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 October 2021)

A total of five cases of Ebola virus disease (EVD) have been confirmed in North Kivu province since 8 October 2021. Three people died and all cases are from a community in the Beni health zone.

Ten patients are hospitalised, including two confirmed and eight suspected cases. 386 contacts have been established so far, with 322 followed in the last 24 hours and 140 people have been vaccinated so far.

The index case, diagnosed on 8 October and deceased in a health facility, had three family members who died in September, but they were not investigated for Ebola. The detected Ebola strain is 96% similar to the one from the 10th EVD outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (2018-20).