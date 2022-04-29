DR Congo
Democratic Republic of Congo - Ebola outbreak (DG ECHO, WHO, authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 April 2022)
- A second case of Ebola virus disease (EVD) was confirmed in Mbandaka city in Equateur province since the epidemic was declared on 23 April 2022. Both patients died. The second victim died in the community before being diagnosed.
- The outbreak risks spreading to other provinces, including Kinshasa, as well as neighbouring Republic of Congo.
- Gene sequencing indicates a spill-over event from the host/animal reservoir, not linked to previous outbreaks in the province.
- 267 contacts of the Ebola victims need to be monitored, but not all are yet. Community resistance is a fact.
- The first 200 doses of the rVSV-ZEBOV Ebola vaccine arrived in Mbandaka. 78 people have been vaccinated so far. Vaccination targets contacts of the Ebola victims, frontline and health workers.
- In addition to surveillance, the follow-up of contacts and vaccination, the response to the outbreak includes infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement, isolation and case management, safe and dignified burials, psychosocial support, laboratory testing, prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse and continued care for survivors of the previous outbreak.