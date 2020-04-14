Democratic Republic of Congo – Ebola outbreak (DG ECHO, UN, WHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 April 2020)

• 2 new cases of Ebola virus disease (EVD) were reported in the Beni health zone in North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) over Easter. Both infected persons, a 26-year old man and an 11-year old girl, died. Detailed investigations around the two separate events are ongoing. Response and surveillance activities continue. Three vaccination teams carry out vaccinations around the newly confirmed cases.

• A total of 3,457 cases with 2,277 deaths have so far been reported since this 10th EVD outbreak in the DRC was declared on 1 August 2018. A total of 301,779 people have been vaccinated since then.

• WHO stated that the occurrence of the 2 new cases “reinforces the importance of continued vigilance and the maintenance of surveillance, rapid detection and response capacities in the area. It is also important that any focus on COVID-19 response activities enhance and not detract from, EVD response and surveillance.